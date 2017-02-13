Traders urged to get SARCO’s help to settle disputes with counterparts in SAARC states

Islamabad

SAARC Arbitration Council (SARCO) Director General Thusantha Wijemanna urged the business people to avail the services of SARCO to settle their disputes out of the court with their counterparts in SAARC member states.

Thusantha Wijemanna, Director General SARCO, along with other officials including Malik Imran Ahmad (Deputy Director (Law), Ms. Mehnaz Khurshid Gardezi (Communication Specialist), and Faazaan Mirza (Legal Research Officer) had a press conference here at National Press Club Islamabad on Sunday.

He highlighted the importance of business community utilising ADR to settle their disputes. He said that SAARC Arbitration Council (SARCO) will always be an outstanding alternative dispute resolution forum in the region that would encourage the people of SAARC Member States to make cross border investment and trade.

Wijemanna explained that the SAARC Charter was signed by the Heads of States of Member States in Dhaka on 8th December 1985 with accelerating economic growth in the region being one of the objectives among others.

“The Agreement for Establishment of SAARC Arbitration Council” was signed in Dhaka at the 13th Summit in 2005. After accepting the offer made by the Government of Pakistan, the Secretariat of the SAARC Arbitration Council (SARCO) was established in Islamabad in late 2010 and it was declared as a Specialized Body of SAARC in 2012.

He elaborated that why SAARC member states realised of establishing an independent regional legal framework for the settlement of commercial, trade and investment disputes of similar nature to improve the economic growth in the region.

He explained that SAARC Arbitration Council is an inter-governmental body mandated to provide a regional forum for fair and efficient settlement of commercial, industrial, trade, banking, investment and such other disputes through conciliation and arbitration, fostering greater investment and trade activities between the member states. He said, SARCO is mandated to administer arbitration or conciliation in any dispute that is referred to it. SARCO derive its jurisdiction by recommending the following model arbitration clause to be included in the agreement between the parties.

“Any dispute, controversy or claim arising out of or relating to this contract, or the breach, termination or invalidity thereof, between the parties shall be settled by arbitration in accordance with the SAARC Arbitration Rules as at present in force, and the award made in pursuance thereof shall be binding on the parties.”

Mr. Wijemanna highlighted the objectives and functions of council as well as its Management part. He gave a detailed view on Arbitration and that what is unique about SARCO Arbitration rules.

He also talked about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its strategic geographical position, he said, how it would help Pakistan to emerge as trading hub in South Asia. He added that China is an observer country to SAARC and China’s foreign investment reflects the South Asian countries to strengthen their capacity to support developing themselves. In addition, China help in promoting the economic growth of countries and to improve the basic living standards of people as CPEC covers up these aims of China. SAARC Arbitration Council as being an independent regional legal forum is in close contact with relevant Pakistan Government authorities to keep SARCO as a dispute resolution forum for CPEC investments as well.

