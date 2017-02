Islamabad

In connection with 35th death anniversary of great poet Josh Malihabad, Joash Abadi Foundation and Josh Memorial Committee in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council will organise a seminar and ‘Mushaira’ on 22nd February (Wednesday) at 3:00 p.m. at Rawalpindi Arts Council, Cultural Complex, Shamsabad, Murree Road, Rawalpindi. Prominent Poet, Scholar Iftikhar Arif will preside over the event, says a press release.

