Islamabad

Owned and managed by the Arjumand Family, Gallery6 Islamabad has announced the ‘Arjumand Painting Award (APA)’ 2017 for Pakistani painters residing in Pakistan; aged between 25 to 40 years; and having a bachelor’s degree in any subject (BFA, BA, BSc, BCom, BBA or equivalent). Individuals who have had no formal training in painting from any art institute, but are talented painters, can also compete for the award.

Four cash prizes have been announced for the award in 2017. First Prize is of Rs2 lakh, second Rs1.5 lakh, third Rs1 lakh and merit prize is of Rs50,000. The award criteria which will help participating artists in preparing their submissions are (a) Concept, (b) Creativity, (c) Execution, and (d) Composition.

A panel of five renowned art teachers and critics, including both females and males, has been selected to judge the paintings. An objective process for judgment has also been defined to avoid any biases.

Any artist meeting the eligibility criteria can submit one painting, which should have been executed not earlier than January 2016. Preferable mentioned surfaces for the painting are canvas and paper; hence board, ply and other materials that do not have archival life should be avoided. Preferable mediums are oil paints, acrylics, watercolours, pastels, and gouaches. However, intending participants must note that any image digitally or mechanically produced will not be included in this competition. Also, the painting should be at least 12x12 inches in size.

The last date for submission of painting image and required documents through email is April 14, 2015. Paintings are to be submitted either in person or through courier service, to Gallery6 located at Al-Abraaj Center in Super Market, F-6, between May 2-7.

The first Arjumand Painting Award was announced in 2015, which was very well received by artists and art lovers nationwide. The awards won appreciation for being professionally organized; they also had a transparent process for judgement by qualified judges.

Due to the gallery’s relocation from residential to commercial area, the awards were not held in 2016. After its successful inauguration in F-6 Markaz, the gallery has now APA 2017. The purpose of the award is to appreciate and recognise outstanding new, emerging and recently established painters for encouraging them to achieve high standards in painting.

Details describing other important requirements for participating in the award are given on the Gallery6 website. All artists interested in participating in the competition should review these details carefully before submitting their artwork.

