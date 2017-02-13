Strategy formulated to overcome water shortage in summer: Mayor

Islamabad

To overcome the water shortage during the upcoming summer season and ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the residents of the federal capital, a comprehensive and consolidated strategy would be formulated. Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would take effective measures well before the time to ensure un-interrupted supply of water to all the areas of Islamabad during summer.

According to a press release, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while inspecting repair and maintenance work of main water supply line of Simly Dam. On this occasion, Member Planning and Design and Engineering, Asad Mehboob Kiyani, Deputy Mayor MCI, Azam Khan, representatives of water committee constituted by the Mayor of Islamabad and senior officers of MCI and CDA were also present.

The mayor said that main supply line of water from Simly Dam to Islamabad has been in rusted condition, while people of some areas have illegally connected pipelines with the main water supply line due to which thousands of gallon water wasted with the passage of time. Taking notice of the situation, he has constituted a committee headed by the Deputy Mayor MCI, which would pay special heed to the issues related to water and would resolve these issues timely.

The mayor said that the water committee has been working on the issue on war-footing basis, which has addressed some major problems pending since long. He said leakages in the main water supply line have been repaired at the cost of Rs800,000, which would enable the residents to receive thousands of gallon water per day.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz said that MCI will remove all illegal connection from main water supply line in the next phase, which would further add more water to meet the requirements of the citizens. These illegal connections of water from main supply line provide water to block factories, service stations, restaurants and hotels and residential units. He further added that all these illegal connections would be removed and action under the prevailing law would be taken. He directed the Water Supply Wing to take effective measures for proper supply of water from existing water storage of Simly Dam to avoid crisis during the upcoming summer.

Sheikh Anser Aziz also took notice of some of the closed units of treatment plants adjacent to Simly Dam. He directed the concerned officers to prepare estimated cost for repair maintenance of these closed units as per terms and conditions and so that repair work could be started.

He directed the Water Supply Wing to effectively utilise its human resources and other available resources for further improvement and up-gradation of water supply system to cater future needs. He said that initially, a comprehensive plan has been chalked out for using the existing water storage; however, he added that Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is taking keen interest in the plan for supply of water from Ghazi Barotha Dam to Islamabad, which would resolve the water shortage issue on permanent basis.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA also inspected repair and maintenance work being carried out to fix leakages from 40-kilometer long main water supply line. He also visited main water supply line in the areas of Quaid-e-Azam University, Barri Imam, Bhara Kahu Bazaar, Thal, Mera Bagwal, Sari Chowk, Phul Garan, and Simly Dam Road and inspected the repair and maintenance work which has been completed. He was informed that there are three water supply lines, two having diameter of 36 inches and one having diameter of 48 inches supplying water to different areas of Islamabad from Simly Dam. He was informed that one of these lines was installed in 1970.

He was informed that the committee headed by the Deputy Mayor of Islamabad along with water supply wing has successfully completed repair and maintenance work with the cost of Rs0.8 million. He was informed that presently 24 million gallons are being supplied to the city per day; however, after fixing leakages and removal of illegal water connections this supply would be enhanced.

He was informed that water treatment plant installed at Simly Dam is treating the water up to the standards of World Health Organisation (WHO). He was further informed that current water level of Simly Dam is 2,285 feet while its maximum capacity is 2,315 feet.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that the recent rain spells have not only risen underground water level but have significantly increased water level in Simly Dam. He said that an effective strategy be devised to utilize available water storage for longer time. He said that in coming summer season residents of the city would not face water shortage, however, he appealed the residents to cooperate with MCI and CDA and avoid wastage of water. He said that all illegal water connections would not only be removed but strict action under the prevailing laws would be taken against violators.

The mayor also visited water treatment plant and Simly dam and inspected different phases of water treatment.

0



0







Strategy formulated to overcome water shortage in summer: Mayor was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185841-Strategy-formulated-to-overcome-water-shortage-in-summer-Mayor/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Strategy formulated to overcome water shortage in summer: Mayor" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185841-Strategy-formulated-to-overcome-water-shortage-in-summer-Mayor.