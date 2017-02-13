LAHORE

The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab, has presented a set of demands for improvement of public healthcare before the government, and the young doctors will resort to strikes and protests again from March 1, 2017 if the demands are not considered by the government.

“The government must maintain one-bed-one-patient ratio in hospitals of Punjab, ensure availability of quality medicines free of cost, repair and maintain out-of-order machinery to make them functional again, procure ventilators in sufficient quantity and ensure completion of incomplete projects in hospitals of Punjab.” These are the demands presented by YDA office-bearers, including its President Dr Maroof Veince, Chairman Dr Haider Akhtar, General Secretary Dr Ealtamush Kharal, Senior Vice-President Dr Atif Majeed and provincial chapter presidents. The set of demands was prepared in a general council meeting and announced during a press conference at Doctors’ Hostel of Services Hospital on Sunday.

They said that the healthcare system in hospitals had not been productive as ventilators were insufficient and remained out-of-order too. They said substandard stents were being used for heart patients. They said child heart patients in Children’s Hospital were getting dates for operation in 2021. Besides, they said, the doctors were not available to cater to the load of patients, saying that the workload on doctors in Punjab Institute of Cardiology had increased manifold after expansion of emergency ward without postings of more doctors.

They held Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah responsible for the existing 'chaos' in hospitals in Punjab.

They announced that they would display banners, distributes pamphlets and handbills among visitors to hospitals, publicise deficiencies in hospitals through mainstream as well as social media, hold awareness seminars and sessions with media and civil society as a build-up to mega protest movement from March 1, 2017 if government failed to show its intent to resolve the issues for patient welfare in hospitals in the province. “Obviously, mega projects will take time to complete but provision of free medicines, repair of equipment, etc can be started at once,” they said, adding that the government’s response to the demands regarding patient welfare in hospitals would make its intentions clear.

