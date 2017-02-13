LAHORE

A large number of citizens were given a free blood screening facility at a camp organised by Atta Ullah Khan Bangash Foundation in the area of Shadbagh on Sunday.

The camp was set up at the residence of former MPA Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash in which Hepatitis A, B and C test of the citizens were carried out free of cost. The camp was looked after by members of Atta Ullah Khan Bangash Foundation including Dr Anum Fatima, Dr Nayab Bangash and Ahsen Bangash Advocate.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash said prevention and cure of the diseases were important but the need of the hour was to create awareness among the citizens about the disease. He said the poor population of Punjab must be given health facilities and their doorsteps as per the claims of the government and philanthropists should also come forward to aid the people who couldn’t afford expansive medical treatment.

