Buyers at vendors’ mercy in weekly makeshift markets

LAHORE

No relief to the public in the weekly makeshift markets of the cities despite ‘surprise’ visits of parliamentarians and district administrative officers as the buyers are at the mercy of the vendors - the mafia who administrate these bazaars.

For the last couple of months, issue of wrong price fixation remained unsolved causing non-availability of the number of seasonal vegetables in these weekly makeshift markets while A-grade fruits are being sold higher than the officially fixed rates in the price list.

Likewise, the last weeks, this week again number of vegetables, including peas, capsicum, brinjal, bitter gourd and radish were not sold in the weekly makeshift market on account of wrong price fixation, while number of vegetables, including spinach, cauliflower, cucumber, green chilli, garlic and ginger were sold more than the official rates.

Overcharging was observed on A-grade fruits while B-grade fruit was sold at A-grade price while no one bothered to control this artificial overcharging in these bazaars.

The price of potato new was stable at Rs16 to 18 per kg. Onion rates were increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg. The price of tomato was unchanged at Rs29 to 32 per kg. Garlic China was fixed at Rs290 to 300 per kg, while no price was issued for garlic local but it was sold at Rs300 per kg. Ginger Chinese was stable at Rs97 to 100 per kg, and Thai fixed at Rs78 to 80 per kg, while Thai was sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of brinjal was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs19 to 20 per kg not sold in the makeshift markets due to wrong price fixation. Cucumber was stable at Rs24 to 25 per kg, sold Rs20 to 30 per kg. Bitter gourd price was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, not sold there, on wrong pricing. Spinach price stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Lemon Chinese was unchanged at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Zucchini Farm and Long both were fixed at Rs24 to 25 per kg both sold at Rs30 per kg. Green chilli was stable at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum was stable at Rs53 to 55 per kg, not sold on account of wrong price fixation matter. Carrot local was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs4 to 5 per kg, not sold on wrong price fixation, while outside sold at Rs15 per kg.

Methi was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. Turnip was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. Pea price was stable at Rs48 to 50 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue while outsides these bazaars at Rs60 to 70 per kg.

Cabbage was stable at Rs19 to 20 per kg, and cauliflower price was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg sold at Rs20 per kg. Beans were sold at Rs160 per kg, green gram at Rs150 per kg, while no rates were fixed for both vegetables. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs53 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 140 per kg. The price of banana was fixed at Rs43 to 70 per dozen with an increase of Rs20 per dozen, not sold there. Guava price was stable at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg. Peer Chinese was fixed at Rs131 to 135 per kg, not sold.

Sweet potato was fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Pomegranate Kandahari at Rs161 to 166 per kg, not sold there. Papaya was fixed at Rs97 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs18 per piece, lower quality was sold at Rs15 to 20 per piece. Different variety of citrus fruits was fixed at Rs53 to 110 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 200 per dozen. Strawberry was fixed at Rs216 to 223 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

