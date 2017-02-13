LAHORE

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have urged the Speaker of Punjab Assembly to decide on merit on the reference filed by PTI for disqualification of the chief minister for 'misusing authority.' Flanked by MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal and senior party figure Ejaz Chaudhry, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodul Rasheed in a press conference on Sunday said that PTI would plead its case before the PA Speaker who must act neutrally now rather than proving himself a part of the ruling party. He said the Speaker could create history by deciding on merit and forwarding the reference against Punjab chief minister to the Election Commission for 'violating the ruling of the Supreme Court.' Mian Mehmoodul Rasheed once again alleged that the chief minister, in violation of the court’s ruling, relocated the sugar mills belonging to his family to Southern Punjab, adding that despite the order of SC, these mills were still functional.

0



0







Speaker urged to forward reference against CM was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185835-Speaker-urged-to-forward-reference-against-CM/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Speaker urged to forward reference against CM" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185835-Speaker-urged-to-forward-reference-against-CM.