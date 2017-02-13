LAHORE

A ceremony was organised in honour of Old Ravians Union office-bearers by College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Senior Vice-President of and old Ravian Prof Khalid Masood Gondal.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Justice Shahram Sarwar was the chief guest at the event. Qazi Affaq Hussain, president, Old Ravians Union, Rana Asad Ullah, general secretary, Akhlaq Tarrar, federal secretary and Prof Farid Khan, chairman, Shaikh Zaid Hospital, were also present.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal briefed the participants on the progress and efforts of CPSP. He said that Government College University was the role model institution and its graduates were delivering at national and international level in all spheres of life.

