Rawalpindi

Climate change and environmental health risks associated with it are becoming greater causes of deaths around the globe claiming millions of lives every year for the last few years.

Climate change is shifting patterns of disease causing extreme weather events such as heat waves, floods, severe storms, droughts and fires while degradation of air quality is affecting food and water supplies and sanitation.

According to estimates, well over 30 million deaths were caused by air pollution-related diseases in last five years around the globe making it the world’s largest single environmental health risk.

Millions of children are at risk of contracting deadlier diseases because of climate change including malaria, pneumonia, diarrhea and malnutrition.

Head of Community Medicine at CMH Lahore Medical College Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry expressed this while talking to ‘The News’ on health threats becoming deadlier because of climate change.

0



0







Climate change greater cause of death was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185833-Climate-change-greater-cause-of-death/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Climate change greater cause of death" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185833-Climate-change-greater-cause-of-death.