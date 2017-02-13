PPMA announces strike from today

LAHORE

Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) along with chemists, wholesalers/retailers and distributors announced that they would hold a shutter-down strike on Monday (today) against, what they called, ‘killer amendments’ to the Drugs Act 1976 in the Punjab Assembly.

“The ‘controversial’ amendments passed through Drugs (Amendment) Act 2017, passed in Punjab Assembly on February 8, 2017, will fan provincialism as amendments have been made without taking stakeholders into confidence,” said PPMA Chairman Dr Tahir Azam, Punjab Chemists Council Chairman Nisar Chaudhry, Mian Asad Shuja-ur-Rehman, Hamid Raza, Dr Riaz Ahmad, Mian Zaka-ur-Rehman and others while speaking at a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Sunday.

They observed that the latest amendments to the Drugs Act 1976 were against the federation as it would adversely affect the trade and supply of medicines among the provinces. They also called the amendments in contravention to WHO and FDA laws besides being against the constitution of Pakistan and human rights.

They demanded of the Punjab government to implement the Drugs Act 1976 and DRAP Act 2012 in letter and spirit, saying that the amendments would destroy the pharmaceutical business and lead to unemployment of lakhs of families as well as denial of quality medicines at cheap rates to the poor patients in the country. They announced that they would go on a shutter-down strike at Lohari Medicine Market and all other wholesale medicine markets and retail medical stores in Punjab.

