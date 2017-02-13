LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir said the manufacturers of herbal medicines/products should get their units registered with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

He said that neither government would be blackmailed by any pressure group nor anybody would be disturbed without any reason. He said that one province could not eliminate the illegal business of spurious or substandard medicines in isolation, therefore, all the provinces should take effective measures to check this illegal trade. He made it clear that the units manufacturing good quality medicines according to the rules and regulations should not worry.

The minister this while talking to reporters after successful negotiations with a large delegation of Pakistan Chemist Retailers Association headed by Chairman Ishaq Mayo at Directorate General Health Services here on Sunday. Drug Control Additional Secretary Sohail Ahmed, Chief Drug Controller Dr Zaka ur Rehman, Deputy Drug Controller Shaukat Wahab and Chief Minister’s Taskforce member Azhar Saleemi were also present.

While announcing disassociation with the shutter-down strike call given for February 13 by some elements, Pakistan Chemist Retailers Association Chairman Ishaq Mayo said that some people misused the name of their association in the advertisements published in the newspapers. He said that the association fully supported the government policy to regulate herbal and homeopathic medicines according to the law.

Ishaq Mayo said that the association would also back government decision to take action against such medical stores and chemists selling life-saving medicines to the addicts who used it as tranquiliser. He demanded that dispensers’ licences should not be cancelled and instead of sealing the medical store on minor negligence or mistake, action should be taken according to intensity of the negligence or violation. He also expressed reservations over the schedule G of the Drug Act. Punjab Minister Kh Imran Nazir said that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had directed the officers concerned to provide good quality medicines to the people. He said that government was ensuring provision of quality medicines to all people. He directed that medical stores/chemists should maintain record of sale of life-saving drugs so that it could not reach the addicts. On this occasion, the health minister constituted 11-member committee comprising officers from the department and representatives from the association to submit recommendations for resolving the issues related to the Pakistan Chemist Retailers Association within a week.

