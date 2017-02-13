‘Epilepsy a curable disease’

LAHORE

Epilepsy is neither a mysterious nor an incurable disease, it can be successfully treated by regular use of medicine and all the government hospitals have proper medical facilities regarding diagnose and cure of epilepsy. This was stated by Dr Shahid Mukhtar, Assistant Professor of Neurology, Lahore General Hospital in a statement issued on Sunday on the eve of World Epilepsy Day. Dr Shahid Mukhtar said that epilepsy is very common in Pakistan and approximately two million people are suffering from this disease in our country. He said that due to illiteracy, awareness level about epilepsy is very low in Pakistan. In rural areas most of the people approach saints and peers for treatment in case of epilepsy. A large number of people also consider this ailment the actions of ghosts and do not go to doctors.

