LAHORE

A woman died under mysterious circumstances in her house at Gaddafi Park, Al-Failsal Town, on Sunday.

She was identified as Amina Aftab, wife of Aftab Ahmad of A Block, Al-Faisal Town. It was suspected that she might have died of some medical complications. There were no marks of torture on the body, police said. However, the body has been shifted to morgue.

injured: Four people were injured in firing between two groups in the Kahna area on Sunday. Rescuers removed the four injured victims to hospital where their condition was state to be stable. Police claimed to have arrested six persons involved in the firing.

roof collapse: Two labourers were injured when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in the Hunjarwal area. Locals pulled the injured labourers out of the debris and took them to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

valuables given to owners: CIA police handed over recovered cash, gold ornaments and other valuables to their owners after arresting dacoits and thieves during the last few days. SP CIA distributed appreciation certificates among the members of the police teams for arresting the criminals and recovering valuables.

arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 48 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders. PHP teams arrested 48 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders and recovered 84 litres of liquor, 3,248 grams of charas, 16 pistols, 2 rifles and 87 bullets from their possession. The PHP reunited three children Ismaeel, Saify Bibi and Irtiza with their parents.

