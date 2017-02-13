Ombudsman directs Nadra to respond to RTI request

LAHORE

Federal ombudsman has termed Nadra’s refusal to entertain a right to information (RTI) request an intentional lack of transparency and accountability.

The ombudsman directed the Nadra to respond to the RTI request within fortnight, otherwise contempt proceedings could be initiated.

“The agency is manned by highly educated professionals and it is expected that they will review their policy on requests made under the Freedom of Information Ordinance, 2002 with an open mind focusing on transparency and accountability while fully guarding secret and sensitive information that don’t fall in the public domain”, reads the judgment of the Wafaqi Mohtasib issued on January 17, 2017.

This correspondent had filed a request under the Freedom of Information Ordinance, 2002 (FIO- 2002) in later part of 2016 with Nadra to get details regarding total number of manufacturing/printing of ID Cards during the last decade i.e, from June 2006 till June 2016.

The details have been sought from Nadra about the province-wise number of ID Cards issued during the last decade and how much money it generated/earned from each province during the subject time.

It was also sought from the authority that how many bogus ID cards identified in each province during the last decade and what actions such as sacking or dismissing were taken against those Nadra officials found involved in that dirty business of issuing fake ID cards. Similarly, this correspondent had also sought details from Nadra about total number of ID cards issued to Pakistanis living abroad during the last decade.

After Nadra didn’t respond positively in stipulated time period, being aggrieved party, the complainant approached Wafaqi Mohtasib on December 29, 2016 for his intervention to get the required information from the authority.

On January 4, 2017, Wafaqi Mohtasib called record from Nadra but it didn’t bother to respond. Afterwards, the Mohtasib initiated hearing proceedings on the matter on January 17, 2017.

Appearing on behalf of the agency (Nadra), Deputy Director Umar Shafiq stated that the information requested by the complainant wasn’t in public domain and couldn’t be shared. When Wafaqi Mohtasib asked the same in writing, the representative of Nadra said he will provide it after the approval of the agency’s competent authority.

“The information has been given out many a times on the floor of the Parliament. This office is mindful of the sensitivities of certain information and keeps that in view when addressing complaints under FIO- 2002”, the judgment of the Wafaqi Mohtasib reads.

In this particular complaint, the Mohtasib wrote, the information sought is of a general nature as neither details of individuals nor their names or their addresses have been asked by the complainant.

“From perusal of the record of the complaint, it is evident that the agency not only failed to respond to a reference sent by this office it also failed to furnish a written response to this office as committed by its representative during the above-mentioned hearing”.

The judgment further reads that, “Repeatedly, ignoring the references sent by this office doesn’t reflect well on the attitude of the agency towards such important matters. The agency has consistently opposed every effort to part with information that is neither secret nor sensitive”.

Attention of the agency is drawn to the provision of Article 16 of P.O.No.1 of 1983 which reads: “Power to punish for contempt.-(1) The Mohtasib shall have same powers, mutatis mutandis, as the Supreme Court has to punish any person for its contempt who: (a)… (b)…(c) does anything which tends to prejudice the determination of a matter pending before the Mohtasib; or”, observed the Mohtasib in his judgment.

As the information sought by the complainant is of a general nature as explained in para 5 above, the agency is advised to provide the same to the complainant within 15 days of the receipt of a copy of these findings.

