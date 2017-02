Six people were injured in two separate road accidents in the metropolis on Sunday, rescue sources said.

Four people were injured after a coaster van turned turtle in the Landhi area. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In another accident, two motorcyclists were injured after their bike slipped due to roadwork on the under construction University Road.

0



0







Six injured in road mishaps was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185817-Six-injured-in-road-mishaps/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Six injured in road mishaps" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185817-Six-injured-in-road-mishaps.