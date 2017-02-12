FAISALABAD: Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Saturday said ball tampering by Imran Khan would not work now and his end wasn’t far away. He said the KP government was given to the PTI as alms and Imran should tell what service was delivered to the people there. Abid said the PTI would be paid back in the same coin and all the theatrics was coming an end in a few weeks.

He remarked that Shah Mehmood Qureshi was a fake pir and survived on the income from the shrine, adding that “he receives millions of rupees from people but does not give details.” “Could Qureshi tell how much money he had spent on people,” Abid said and added that he would become his devotee, if Qureshi gave shared the details of Zakat.

He said that Qureshi should give space to Sheikh Rashid, who had occupied a haveli of Auqaf Department, at the shrine, adding that both of them were orphan, deserved Zakat and biggest baggers of Pakistan.

0



0







Imran’s ball tampering won’t work now: Abid was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185783-Imrans-ball-tampering-wont-work-now-Abid/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Imran’s ball tampering won’t work now: Abid" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185783-Imrans-ball-tampering-wont-work-now-Abid.