LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said the complete revival of Pakistan Railways (PR) will take at least 15 years.

“Now the losses of the department have been reduced to Rs27 billion which were Rs33 billion in 2013,” the minister said on the occasion of laying the foundation of upgrading work of the Raiwind Railway Station on Saturday.

Saad Rafique said thousands of participants in the congregation of Raiwind, Tableeghi Ijtima, would enjoy travel facilities. He said Raiwind and other railway stations on the main track were being upgraded under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. He said 350 Chinese workers were working on the project. “After the upgrade of the railway track, trains will run at the speed of 160 kilometres per hour,” the minister said.

He claimed that the condition of railways was much better than in 2013.

Saad Rafique said the Pakistan Railways was providing pension through online procedure. He said the Pakistan Railways had introduced e-ticketing system for 40 trains to facilitate passengers in booking their seats from anywhere across the country. Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil also attended the event.

