Pakistani authorities in-charge of monitoring, operation and management of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have declared that the reservations expressed by FPCCI on CPEC are unfounded and without substance.

Talking to The News on the condition of anonymity, the sources within the CPEC structure have expressed surprise over the apprehensions expressed in a December 2016 report of FPCC&I that Chinese will buy complete land mass of Gwadar and that the Chinese population will outnumber the locals whereas the province of Balochistan may have a Chinese CM with local industry being negatively impacted. In this report, apprehension had been expressed that by the year 2048, with the Chinese investment in Pakistan, as a part of CPEC, entering the final stages, these four negative effects would take place.

Calling all these apprehensions unfounded, the authorities explained that the Chinese nationals are being granted entry only for specific purpose of CPEC. So it is a distant apprehension that the Chinese nationals would live beyond a certain time limit or that they would be granted a permanent residence immigration status but that doesn’t mean that the government should not have an effective monitoring system in order to avoid such a situation as that of Afghan nationals in KP.

Talking about the second apprehension, the sources sated that at present Balochistan is most thinly populated province of Pakistan, but if seen in the expected post-completion time period of CPEC, the proportion of increase in local population will be much more because of expected economic activity in the southern part of Balochistan, i.e. Gwadar, Turbat and Khuzdar.

And as regards the apprehension expressed in the aforesaid report, that about elevation of a Chinese national to the post of CM, it is just a joke and not anticipated, said the sources as only a Pakistani national can become a member of Provincial Assembly or a CM.

The sources further stated that at present the local industry in Balochistan is quite minimal because of least development as compared to other areas of Pakistan. However, with the completion of transport infrastructure and communication facilities due to CPEC, more and more local people are expected to enter this field. Therefore a positive improvement is expected in the area of industrialization.

As regards the grant of ownership rights of land mass of Gwadar to Chinese nationals, it is impossible, asserted the sources since the government-owned lands can only be leased out and not transferred.

Dwelling upon one of these apprehensions, the sources said that population in Balochistan and KP mainly consists of tribes and ethnic groups which will be the main consideration in the process of population census that is expected in near future. “It is out of question that Chinese nationals will outnumber the locals.”

