Lahore: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has offered his condolences on the death of Muhammad Maroof, brother of recipient of Nishan-e-Haider Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

