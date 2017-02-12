ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday decided to summon the Secretary Services and General Administration Balochistan on February 13 (Monday) for its order for withdrawal of notification on transfer of a Deputy Commissioner was ignored.

The secretary has been served the notice to appear before the Election Commission at its Secretariat here at 11:00am to explain why the commission’s order, asking for withdrawal of notification regarding the transfer of Deputy Commissioner Ziarat was not followed.

The Election Commission issued a statement here, saying that following the issuance of a schedule for bye-election in PB-7 constituency of Ziarat, the Provincial Assembly seat had fallen vacant after the death of MPA Ghulam Muhammad Dummar, directives against transfer and posting were also issued on February 7.

However, despite providing a copy of the directives to the Balochistan government, the Election Commission came to know that the Deputy Commissioner Ziarat had been transferred same day without getting approval from the provincial election commissioner concerned.

The notification for withdrawal of transfer has not been issued yet, which prima facie was willful disobedience of the Election Commission.

