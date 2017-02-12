‘Pakistan, India will have to resolve issues through dialogue’

Lahore: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that a lot of hard work has been done to overcome the challenges faced by the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and, as a result, Pakistan is moving towards progress and prosperity today.

The policy of zero-tolerance has been adopted against corruption and Pakistan has left India behind in controlling corruption, he added. He said China was making investment of 52 billion dollar in Pakistan through CPEC. Out of it, 36 billion dollar is being spent on energy projects, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that various new opportunities of investment have been created in Pakistan through CPEC and many other countries are also taking interest in CPEC. He said that CPEC has created opportunities of cooperation and coordination between national and international companies and the cooperation would be further extended with the increase of investment in CPEC.

The chief minister said that Pakistan and India would have to resolve their issues through purposeful dialogue to maintain durable peace in the region. Both countries have fought wars and as a result poverty, joblessness, miseries and problems have risen in both countries, he added. He said that we would have to move forward by learning from past mistakes and setting glorious examples for the future generation so that they felt proud of it.

He said that both countries should move forward on economic and trade fronts and take steps for the benefit of the people of Pakistan and India. He said that there was no benefit in redoing past mistakes.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had taken a lead in setting up good relations with India and he went to Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi but India did not responded positively.

He said that European countries had faced many differences in the past but today Europe is united.

"If we want to alter the course of history, we will have to move further in the right direction," he added. He said Pakistan had gained important achievements against terrorism and extremism.

As a result of unique coordination between the civil and military leadership, the decisions have been taken unanimously to maintain peace in the country and this is war of survival of Pakistan which will be won at every cost, he added. Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views while talking to the chief executive officers and business leaders of national and international companies here on Saturday.

He said the present government had given particular importance to research for the development of agriculture sector.

Production of cotton crop can be enhanced with quality seed, he said adding that citrus fruits had tremendous demand in other countries and there was a need to take effective steps in this regard.

He said Safe City Project had been launched in six other major cities along with Lahore in Punjab. He said that judicious use of water reserves was essential. He said a coordinated programme of irrigation was being implemented.

He said China was financing Orange Line Metro Train while the civil work was being done by Pakistani companies.

The chief executive officers and business leaders on the occasion praised the Punjab chief minister for his hard work. They said that the secret of unusual work in Punjab was the dynamic leadership of Shahbaz Sharif.

