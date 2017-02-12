NOWSHERA: A man and his daughter sustained injuries when stray bullets hit them during aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Risalpur area on Saturday, police said.

One Sher Malik reported to the Risalpur Police Station that he along with his family members was present at his house in Bara Banda area when stray bullets hit him and his four-year old daughter Wafa Bibi during aerial firing in a wedding ceremony, leaving them injured.

