BARA: A-one day free medical camp was arranged in Bara tehsil of Khyber Agency. The camp was organised by Pak Army, Frontier Corps and Health Department of Khyber Agency in Kalanga area inhabited by the Akakhel tribe. About 1,015 patients, including 271 men, 381 women and 363 children, were examined and provided medicines free of cost. At least 190 people were tested for hepatitis. Ten of them were found positive. Malaria tests were conducted for 31 persons and only one person was found suffering from malaria. The tribal people appreciated the Pak Army, Frontier Corps and Health Department of Khyber Agency for providing free medical facilities to the militancy affected people.

0



0







Free medical camp held in Bara was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185751-Free-medical-camp-held-in-Bara/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Free medical camp held in Bara" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185751-Free-medical-camp-held-in-Bara.