NOWSHERA: A woman was poisoned to death allegedly by her husband and his other family members in Khairabad area on Saturday, the police said. One Hameedul Haq reported to the Akora Khattak Police Station that her daughter Sunela had got married to Wajid Mehmood one and a half years ago. He alleged that Wajid along with his mother Zaibun Nisa and her sisters Uzma and Bena killed Sunela by administering her poison.

The body was shifted to the Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar for autopsy, wherefrom samples were dispatched to the Lahore Forensic Laboratory. The police registered the case and started raids for the arrest of the accused.

