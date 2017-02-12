LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified gunmen kidnapped an official of the Fata Education Directorate from Indus Highway on Saturday, official sources said. Deputy Director Education Fata Muhibullah Dawar, along with his son, was on his way to Tajori for inspection of schools when unidentified armed men travelling in a car intercepted him near Killaywal Hotel in the jurisdiction of Tajori Police Station. The gunmen bundled him into their vehicle while leaving behind his son in his car. The police chased the kidnappers but they managed to escape along with the official.

