Islamabad: The Sihala Police conducted search operation in its various areas and arrested 13 suspects besides recovering wine as well as bikes from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to details officials of Islamabad Police Rangers and other law enforcement agencies conducted search and combing operation in various areas of Sihala including Dhoke Awan and others. They screened more than 200 hours and nabbed 13 suspects who have been shifted to police station for further investigation. Police also recovered wine and bikes from them having no documents.

SSP Operations Sajid Kiani said that purpose of search operation was to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort would be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens.

0



0







13 suspects held in Islamabad was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185741-13-suspects-held-in-Islamabad/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "13 suspects held in Islamabad" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185741-13-suspects-held-in-Islamabad.