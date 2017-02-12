PESHAWAR: Three major kidnapping incidents in the provincial capital during the last few weeks have triggered a sense of fear among the residents, as the crime had come to almost zero in recent years.

There were incidents of target killing, extortion calls and street crimes reported in the city regularly in the last few years. However, due to militancy and subsequent military operations in the tribal areas, kidnapping had almost stopped and the gangs had no place to keep the hostages. Some gangs managed to keep the hostages in basements of houses within the city but those gangs were mostly busted. The fresh incidents of kidnappings seem to be done in more organised manner, a source said. In at least two incidents, one from Faqirabad and another from Gulberg, a black pickup vehicle was used.

In the first incident, the man was picked up by kidnappers who had impersonated as security personnel. The police later recovered the kidnapped person. Another kidnapped from Gulbahar locality was said to have managed his release after payment of Rs4.5 million to the kidnappers. The case is still being investigated.

The kidnapped man in third incident, Zulfiqar of Gulberg, is still missing and the investigators have no clue as to who are the culprits and where the captive has been shifted. The father of Zulfiqar, Abdul Razzaq, who owns the Zulfiqar Township in Gulberg, suffered a heart attack after hearing about the kidnapping of his son and expired.

