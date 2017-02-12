SYDNEY: Australian Islamic State figher Khaled Sharrouf has become the country’s first dual nationality individual to be stripped of Australian citizenship under anti-terrorism laws, the Australian newspaper said on Saturday.

Australia, a staunch ally of the United States and its battle against Islamic militants in Iraq and Syria, is on alert for attacks , including home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East.

Australia may strip dual nationals of their citizenship if they are found to have carried out militant acts.

Sharrouf, the son of Lebanese immigrants, shot to infamy in 2014 after photographs emerged of him and his 7-year-old son holding the severed heads of Syrian soldiers, causing a global outcry.

