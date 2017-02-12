KAIRANA, India: More than 13 million Indians voted in the first stage of state assembly elections on Saturday, the biggest electoral test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi since coming to power in 2014. The world’s biggest election this year began in Uttar Pradesh, the first of six stages that will elect an assembly to govern the impoverished state of nearly 220 million people.

Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept to victory in Uttar Pradesh three years ago, and the election in the state that follows the shore of the river Ganges will set the tone for the 2019 national elections.

More broadly, voters will deliver a mid-term verdict on Modi and his nationalist party after his decision to withdraw 86 percent of the cash in circulation.

The banknote ban was launched by Modi three months ago to purge the economy of untaxed income and the proceeds of crime and corruption, and has disrupted daily life and commerce, and caused the economy to slow.

On the campaign trail, Modi has said he had the interests of the poor at heart in making the move - his biggest gamble yet.

“The results will tell us whether Modi continues to enjoy unquestioned support or if it has started to erode,” said R K Mishra, an independent political analyst based in the state capital, Lucknow.

Amid tight security, voting was conducted in 73 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, where violence has erupted frequently over the last few years.

Fighting between Hindus and Muslims killed about 65 people in 2013.In the town of Kairana, where residents came to blows last year when the local BJP MP accused Muslims of driving out Hindus, voters from both communities turned out in large numbers.

By noon, nearly half of those eligible had cast their vote. The BJP polled 42 percent of the vote in Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 election, winning 71 of 80 seats on its way to claiming India’s biggest national mandate for three decades.

