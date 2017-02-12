HONG KONG: Missing China-born billionaire Xiao Jianhua was whisked in a wheelchair from a luxury Hong Kong hotel in the early hours of Jan 27 with his head covered, a source close to the businessman told Reuters.

Xiao was carried into his own car at the entrance to the Four Seasons serviced apartments in the heart of the Asian financial hub in what appeared to be a "smooth operation", another source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The comments from the sources confirmed a report in the New York Times on the disappearance of Xiao, who has close ties to senior Chinese officials and their families.

Despite a statement issued in Xiao’s name over 10 days ago that he was seeking medical treatment overseas and had not been abducted, his disappearance has rekindled fears over Hong Kong’s status as an independent judicial entity of China.

"It is uncertain if Xiao was conscious when he left," the second source said, adding that it took at least a few people to carry the billionaire into the car. "There was no struggle in the whole process. You could even say it was efficient. It was a smooth operation."

Reuters could not independently verify the circumstances at the time Xiao was taken out of the hotel or the condition of his health.

Assistants of Xiao were waiting in the lobby of the hotel’s serviced apartments when at least five people, dressed in casual attire, came in, said the second source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The group, which some media have reported were mainland Chinese agents, were escorted to Xiao’s room by his assistants and they left shortly after with the businessman and some luggage, the second source said.

0



0







Missing China billionaire taken from HK hotel in wheelchair was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185721-Missing-China-billionaire-taken-from-HK-hotel-in-wheelchair/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Missing China billionaire taken from HK hotel in wheelchair" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185721-Missing-China-billionaire-taken-from-HK-hotel-in-wheelchair.