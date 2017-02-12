BURNLEY, United Kingdom: Chelsea may now be nine points clear at the top of the Premier League but Antonio Conte is experienced enough to know the title race is far from over.

The Blues have won 16 of their last 18 league matches and are odds-on favourites to be crowned champions.

But Conte is not getting carried away because the Chelsea manager is well aware any slip could allow one of the chasing pack to close the gap.

“Until the end of the season you have to live with this pressure,” Conte said. “If the opponent win they close the gap. If they don’t win you have the opportunity to take more points. But we have the experience to live with this situation.”

