DUBAI: South Africa’s duo of Imran Tahir and Faf du Plessis achieved personal milestones in the ICC ODI Player Rankings following stellar performances in the recently-concluded five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Wrist-spinner Tahir has surged to the top of the ICC Player Rankings for ODI Bowlers after claiming 10 wickets in the series.

du Plessis has broken into the top five for the first time in his career after scoring 410 runs with two centuries and one half-century.

Tahir had started the ODI series in third place with 712 points. During the series, he earned 49 points, which helped him move ahead of New Zealand’s Trent Boult and Sunil Narine of the West Indies.

Du Plessis’s sublime form throughout the series helped him leapfrog seven batsmen to claim the fourth position for the first time.

du Plessis earned 67 points during the series and now leads teammates Quinton de Kock in fifth position and sixth-ranked Hashim Amla by 10 and 25 points, respectively.

