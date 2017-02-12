SAN FRANCISCO, California: Jordan Spieth fired eight birdies in a seven-under 65 on Friday to seize the clubhouse lead before fog halted the second round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The former world number one, now ranked sixth, had a 10-under total of 133.

Fellow American Derek Fathauer was at 10-under with one to play on Pebble Beach golf links when play was suspended for the day.

The USPGA Tour event was already behind schedule after heavy rains and high winds rendered all three courses in use — Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula — unplayable on Thursday afternoon and left 81 players to complete the first round on Friday.

Spieth had wrapped up his three-under par first round on Friday morning, parring his final two holes at Monterey Peninsula.

