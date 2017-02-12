KARACHI: Pakistan thrashed England in their semi-final match of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup by 147 runs at the KSCA Ground in Bangalore to set up a final date with arch-rivals India.

England won the toss and put Pakistan into bat.

Pakistan posted a mammoth total of 309 runs on the board, losing only one wicket in the stipulated 20 overs. Openers Badar Munir and Israr Hassan shone with the bat, smashing tons and amassing 226 runs for the first wicket.

Badar was retired after scoring 103 runs off 43 balls with the help of 18 boundaries while Israr remained unbeaten on 143 runs off 69 balls, hitting 28 boundaries and a big six. Amir Ishfaq and Matiullah also chipped in with 26 and 20 runs respectively.

England, in reply, made 162 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Matthew Page was the highest scorer for England with 41 runs and Luke Sugg made 34 runs. Zafar Iqbal claimed two wickets while Israr and Amir claimed one wicket each.

With the triumph, Pakistan reached a tally of ten victories in as many outings. They will take on hosts India in the final on Sunday (today) in Bangalore.

0



0







Pakistan to face India in T20 Blind World Cup final was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185704-Pakistan-to-face-India-in-T20-Blind-World-Cup-final/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan to face India in T20 Blind World Cup final" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185704-Pakistan-to-face-India-in-T20-Blind-World-Cup-final.