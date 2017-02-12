DUBAI: South Africa returned to the top of the ICC ODI Team Rankings after sweeping aside Sri Lanka 5-0 at Centurion on Friday.

South Africa had entered the series against Sri Lanka trailing number-one ranked Australia by four points. Australia’s 0-2 defeat against New Zealand means South Africa have now moved ahead of the world champions.

A delighted South African captain AB de Villiers said: “We are excited to be back at the top of the ICC ODI Team Rankings. We have had some trials since the World Cup two years ago but have worked hard to rebuild and gain some form and consistency in this format.

“It’s an important year for us with the ICC Champions Trophy in June and regaining the No 1 position is a step in the right direction for our preparation ahead of the event. It’s a tight contest at the top so it’ll be important for us to continue putting in the performances so that we can hold onto the position.”

South Africa last sat on top of the tree in November 2014 before India moved to the No 1 position after defeating Sri Lanka 5-0. Later that month, Australia claimed the coveted top spot after defeating South Africa 4-1.

This is the fifth time South Africa have surged to the top since the current rankings system was introduced in 2002. They enjoyed top positions in February 2007, March-May 2008, January-August 2009 and October-November 2014.

Since the May 1, 2016, annual cut-off, South Africa have played 17 ODIs, won 13, including 11 on the trot. Their three losses have been against the West Indies (2) and Australia (1). One match ended without a result.

South Africa will now get a chance to create further daylight between them and Australia when they play five ODIs against New Zealand from February 19 to March 4. To retain the top spot, South Africa will have to win the series by 3-2 or better. If New Zealand win by 3-2, South Africa will slip behind Australia by a fraction of a point.

Sri Lanka dropped three points following their performance in South Africa, but they retained their sixth position with 98 points.

0



0







South Africa clinch number one ODI ranking was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185703-South-Africa-clinch-number-one-ODI-ranking/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "South Africa clinch number one ODI ranking" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185703-South-Africa-clinch-number-one-ODI-ranking.