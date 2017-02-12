Peshawar tame Karachi

DUBAI: Eoin Morgan is regarded among the most devastating batsmen in world cricket. On Friday night in Dubai, the England star showed why.

Even as Peshawar Zalmi seemed to be crumbling to an onslaught by Mohammad Aamir, Morgan kept on hitting fours and sixes to shepherd his team to a much-needed victory against Karachi Kings.

Peshawar were in need of a good result after they lost the opening game of the HBL Pakistan Super League on Thursday night. They seemed to be in control after restricting Karachi Kings to 118 but a fierce new-ball spell from Aamir put them under pressure.

Peshawar were 2-2 at one stage but Morgan made sure that their chase won’t fall apart as he hit an unbeaten 80 to give Peshawar a seven-wicket win.

Kumar Sangakkara’s Karachi could never quite recover from a horror start, falling to 12 for 4 inside five overs after being sent in at the toss.

Mohammad Hafeez, who mystifyingly didn’t bowl on Thursday in Peshawar’s defeat to Islamabad, opened the attack and dismissed Shahzaib Hasan in the first over to place Karachi under immediate pressure.

Babar Azam, Sangakarra and Gayle followed swiftly before veteran allrounders Shoaib Malik and Ravi Bopara helped Karachi regroup. However, that came at the cost of a run rate under six throughout the partnership, and the 118 Karachi mustered by the end didn’t look nearly enough. An exquisite opening spell from Amir temporarily delayed the inevitable and the Kings were ultimately powerless against a superb knock by Morgan, who scored over two-thirds of Peshawar’s runs to end unbeaten on 80.

Peshawar join Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators on two points, though Peshawar have played one more game than the other two. Karachi and Lahore keep each other company at the bottom of the table with both yet to register any points. The same two sides finished last year’s PSL fourth and fifth respectively and so far that hasn’t changed in 2017.

Score Board

Peshawar Zalmi won toss

Karachi Kings

Shahzaib Hasan c Jordan b Hafeez 0

C H Gayle lbw b Hafeez 2

Babar Azam c Sammy b Hasan 1

*†K C Sangakkara c Hafeez b Jordan 5

Shoaib Malik c Kamran b Wahab 44

R S Bopara c Jordan b Asghar 33

K A Pollard not out 27

Imad Wasim c Sammy b Wahab 0

M Amir not out 3

Extras (lb 2, w 1) 3

Total (7 wickets; 20 overs) 118

Did not bat: Sohail Khan, Abrar Ahmed

Fall: 1-0, 2-2, 3-8, 4-12, 5-71, 6-95, 7-95

Bowling: Hafeez 3-0-7-2; Hasan 3-0-26-1; Jordan 3-0-21-1; Shahid 4-0-16-0; Wahab 4-0-23-2 (1w); Asghar 3-0-23-1

Peshawar Zalmi

M Hafeez lbw b Amir 0

D J Malan c Babar b Imad 22

†Kamran Akmal c Imad b Sohail 0

E J G Morgan not out 80

Haris Sohail not out 13

Extras (lb 1, w 3) 4

Total (3 wickets; 18.3 overs) 119

Did not bat: *D J G Sammy, Shahid Afridi, M Asghar, Wahab Riaz, CJ Jordan, Hasan Ali

Fall: 1-0, 2-2, 3-48

Bowling: Amir 4-1-22-1; Sohail 3.3-0-20-1 (1w); Shoaib 4-0-41-0; Imad 3-0-13-1; Abrar 4-0-22-0

Result: Peshawar Zalmi won by 7 wickets

Points: Peshawar Zalmi 2, Karachi Kings 0

Twenty20 debut: Abrar Ahmed (Karachi Kings)

Man of the Match: E J G Morgan (Peshawar Zalmi)

Umpires: Ahmed Shahab (Pakistan) and Ahsan Raza (Pakistan). TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan). Match referee: R S Mahanama (Sri Lanka)

