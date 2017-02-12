Roy, Elliott shepherd Qalandars to impressive win in HBL PSL

DUBAI: Overseas stars continued to shine as Lahore Qalandars bounced back from their morale-shattering defeat against Quetta Gladiators when they trounced Islamabad United by six wickets here on Saturday.

The duo of Jason Roy and Grant Elliott were the heroes for Qalandars as they chased down a victory target of 159 with ten balls to spare.

Lahore received a trigger-boost courtesy Brendon McCullum and Jason Roy, who smashed 36 off the first two overs. Roy, often criticised for not turning style into substance, then established a 71-run partnership with Umar Akmal to set Lahore up for the finish, and stayed unbeaten on 60. A late cameo from Sunil Narine then snuffed Islamabad out of the contest.

The defending champions started ominously, and had raced to 73 for 1 after nine overs. Grant Elliott dismissed openers Dwayne Smith and Sam Billings in his first over. He accounted for two more wickets and a catch to halt Islamabad’s progress. Misbah-ul-Haq, the captain, rose to the occasion in a crisis, scoring 61 not out off 36 balls as Islamabad posted 158 for 7. The surface, however, was a belter and Lahore’s batsmen were far too explosive for Misbah’s men to keep them at bay.

With Billings and Smith rocking along at 73 without loss, and Brad Haddin and Shane Watson to follow, Islamabad looked to be in the form of the kind that helped them chase down 190 two nights ago against Peshawar Zalmi. Enter Elliott and the game changed. The medium pacer accounted for all four foreign recruits; his nagging, middle-stump line didn’t allow Islamabad’s batsmen to free their arms, and setting up a total that would have been significantly more challenging for McCullum’s side.

On Friday, Roy looked in sparkling touch for the 14 balls that fetched him 27. The platform was set, but he threw it away. Today, though, he hung around after McCullum fell, turning in a much more sedate, yet tenacious batting performance, not dissimilar to the way his England captain Eoin Morgan batted in Peshawar’s seven-wicket win last night. Umar Akmal was lively at the other end, timing the ball beautifully in a 26-ball 35 to set the stage for Narine’s fireworks at the finish.

Misbah was pleased to find some form but rued the fact that his team was 20-25 runs short.

“We were 20-25 runs short, as it was a 180 pitch. We couldn’t settle down. All about momentum, once they got so many runs in the first two overs, they had momentum. The pitch was offering nothing to spinners, it was coming on nicely. I’m happy I scored some runs, has been a horrible last couple of months,” he said.

Islamabad and Lahore now both have one win and one loss from their games, and two points each. Four of the five sides now sit on that number, with Karachi yet to register a win.

Score Board

Lahore Qalandars won toss

Islamabad United

D R Smith b Elliott 31

S W Billings b Elliott 37

†B J Haddin c Yasir b Elliott 9

*Misbah-ul-Haq not out 61

S R Watson c Umar b Elliott 7

Asif Ali c Elliott b Narine 1

Shadab Khan run out 4

M Sami c Fakhar b Sohail 0

Extras (lb 5, w 1, nb 2) 8

Total (7 wickets; 20 overs) 158

Did not bat: Saeed Ajmal, Rumman Raees, Imran Khalid

Fall: 1-73, 2-74, 3-97, 4-114, 5-118, 6-158, 7-158

Bowling: Sohail 4-0-31-1 (1nb, 1w); Irfan (4) 3-0-30-0 (1nb); Bilawal 4-0-15-0; Narine 4-0-39-1; Yasir 2-0-15-0; Elliott 3-0-23-4

Lahore Qalandars

J J Roy not out 60

*B B McCullum c Billings b Rumman 25

Fakhar Zaman c & b Sami 5

Umar Akmal c Billings b Watson 35

G D Elliott c Asif b Saeed 3

S P Narine not out 26

Extras (lb 1, w 4, nb 1) 6

Total (4 wickets; 18.2 overs) 160

Did not bat: Sohail Tanvir, †M Rizwan, Bilawal Bhatti, Yasir Shah, M Irfan (4)

Fall: 1-38, 2-43, 3-114, 4-126

Bowling: Imran 1-0-21-0 (2w); Sami 4-0-25-1 (1nb); Rumman 3.2-0-19-1; Watson 4-0-40-1 (2w); Shadab 2-0-21-0; Saeed 4-0-33-1

Result: Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Points: Lahore Qalandars 2, Islamabad United 0

Man of the Match: J J Roy (Lahore Qalandars)

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan) and Shozab Raza (Pakistan). TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan). Match referee: R S Mahanama (Sri Lanka)

