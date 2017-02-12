PCB’s ACU questions Irfan, Shahzaib, Babar

DUBAI: The corruption scandal that rocked HBL Pakistan Super League on Friday was threatening to snowball into a major crisis for the professional Twenty20 league on Saturday when the scope of investigation was broadened to include more suspects.

A day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) provisionally suspended the duo of Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif over corruption suspicions, three more players — Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan and Zulfiqar Babar — were questioned by the PCB’s anti-corruption unit as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged attempts to corrupt the PSL.

However, the authorities fell short of throwing the trio out of the league, announcing that they are free to continue playing the tournament.

The news that authorities have questioned the three players was revealed by Najam Sethi, the PSL chairman, on his Twitter handle.

In his tweet about Irfan, Sethi said: “Inquiry will continue. He does not face any immediate suspension.” About Zulfiqar and Shahzaib, Sethi said: “They will continue to play.”

Sethi later tried to draw a line under the issue, adding on Twitter: “No more player suspensions are envisaged during PSL PROVIDED there is no NEW cause for action. Failure to promptly report any attempt to corrupt and subvert PSL will be cause for action.”

Like Sharjeel and Latif, fast bowler Irfan, 34, also plays for the defending champions Islamabad United in the PSL, while left-arm spinner Zulfiqar, 38, represents Quetta Gladiators and Shahzaib, 27, plays for Karachi Kings.

United did not include Irfan in their playing eleven for Saturday’s PSL game against Lahore Qalandars despite the fact that the tall fast bowler spearheads their pace attack.

Shahzaib’s questioning, according to his team Karachi Kings, was the result of his reporting an approach to the PCB.

Sethi had informed Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi of the developments concerning Sharjeel and Latif before their game on Friday. At that point the Kings owner, Salman Iqbal, sought permission from the organisers to address his team.

“I took permission from PCB to allow me to brief my players and I reminded them to be aware about these things,” Iqbal told Cricinfo. “I insisted to all my players to report anything you feel odd around you or if anyone approaches you for wrongdoing. Then later I came to know that Shahzaib had reported an approach to the PCB and he was investigated about everything he knows. He has been cleared and will play the tournament.”

It is understood that after Zulfiqar’s name came up in speculation surrounding the developments, Quetta Gladiators volunteered him for questioning in a bid to clear his name.

Irfan, Zulfiqar and Shahzaib are all experienced domestic cricketers and have represented Pakistan. Irfan has played four Tests, 60 ODIs and 20 T20Is for his country, Zulfiqar 15 Tests, five ODIs and seven T20Is, while Shahzaib has played three ODIs and ten T20Is.

Meanwhile, former stalwarts have lambasted the PCB over the latest episode of corruption in Pakistan cricket.

Javed Miandad, the former Test captain, lamented the fact that what happened at the PSL has damaged the reputation of Pakistan cricket.

“Only the Board is to blame for this mess. In a population of 20 million people, the Board insisted on recalling Muhammad Aamir to the national side as if they were no other talent available in the country,” Miandad said.

“When you set such examples what do you expect from other players,” he added.

Another former Test captain Aamir Sohail said that PCB erred by bringing back match-fixer Mohammad Amir in the national team.

“It was a bad decision and it was bound to have repercussions. Once a player is involved in corruption there should be no leniency for him at all. Unfortunately in Pakistan cricket things have been swept under the carpet,” he said.

“Look at some of the people involved in the PSL and with the board. No names but they have been serious allegations and inquiries made about them and fixing,” he added.

