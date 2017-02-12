A third beat

The attention being given to the rights of the country’s marginalised transgender community is welcome, though clearly there is a need for many more steps to protect them. At a recent conference in Karachi this was discussed openly with transgender activists, activists for women and human rights as well as representatives from a wide cross section of society. Transgender activists pointed out that the use of the term ‘shemale’ introduced as a third column on CNIC forms is derogatory for the group. The column was added after a 2010 Supreme Court judgement stating that transgender persons should be treated as equal citizens and that all government departments should work to ensure employment and other rights for them. Since then there has been some progress, with the Sindh government hiring transgender persons as tax collectors. However, many problems remain. One of them is that during preparation for the upcoming census only 950 transgender persons have been listed in Punjab, although forms for CNICs suggest that the number is far higher. In this sense the census will be significant in determining quite how many transgender persons there are in the country.

Their problems also go well beyond the official term used to describe them or their numbers. Beginning from the middle of 2016 a spate of attacks on transgender persons was documented notably in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, beginning with an attack on a transgender activist Alisha who was then taunted in hospital and left untreated because of a dispute over which ward she was to be taken to. Many transgender activists say this denial of quick treatment contributed to her death. Over the past year over 45 transgender persons have reportedly been killed in KP alone. They also face problems in other provinces with some stating they are taunted when seeking medical treatment and essentially remain unable to claim dignified jobs. This can change only if there is wider societal acceptance of transgender people and recognition of the emotional trauma they face. Efforts towards this are encouraging. A play stage recently at the Alhamra Theater in Lahore highlighted the needs to grant acceptance to transgender persons. This will take time. But in the meanwhile it is essential that the state make a greater effort to prevent them from being killed, attacked or abused by ensuring anyone responsible for this is penalised under the relevant laws.

