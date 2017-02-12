Protect the aid worker

The wars in the Middle East and Central Asia continue to take a toll on aid workers. On Wednesday, suspected Islamic State gunmen killed six employees of the Red Cross delivering relief to northern Afghanistan. This latest incident of violence serves to remind us of the dangers faced by aid workers in war-torn regions. From Syria to South Sudan, relief workers remain one of the main targets of terrorism throughout the world. Since the year 2000, the number of aid workers killed each year has continued to increase. The aid workers in Afghanistan were travelling to ensure that people suffering from hunger in northern Afghanistan are not eventually crippled by famine. It is aid workers who play the role of mediators and provide humanitarian relief as neutral actors in any conflict zone. In 2015 alone, 285 aid workers were victims of major terrorist attacks, with over 100 dead.

There is no doubt that there is a significant risk attached to conducting aid work in war zones, but it is the true failure of international humanism to allow them to be targeted as victims of war. Aid workers are protected under almost any and all international conventions and laws. However, there has been little to no discussion on how to improve the security protocols for humanitarian workers. Red Cross has now decided to suspend aid to Afghanistan temporarily. The major fallout of this decision will be borne by the people of the war-torn country. Both food and medical supplies will be impacted in the most vulnerable regions. This erosion of humanitarian space in the deadly conflicts that plague the world has become dangerously usual now. It is not only the rise of IS, but also the impunity with which the Western powers continue to hit hospitals and civilians that has left us in a world where war has no moral bearing. Last year, there was no action taken against anyone in the US after an MSF hospital was bombed in Afghanistan. What message does this send to non-state actors who already have no respect for international war conventions? What is needed is for international powers to begin by indicting themselves for putting the lives of humanitarian workers at risk. Only once this happens can the dignity of humanitarian workers be restored and their valuable lives protected.

