This refers to the news report, ‘Admissions to H-8 graveyard only on kinship basis’ (Feb 3). Although it was a surprise to know that the Capital Development Authority (CDA ) entertains applications from living people for allotment of graves in the H-8 graveyard, what was more disturbing was the fact that a piece of land would be allotted on ‘kinship’ basis. None of my close relatives is buried in the H-8 graveyard, this means that it will be my time to go, I will not be eligible for having a grave in the graveyard.

How naive I was to think that at the time of my death, my family will only have to make a call to the graveyard management and my last resting place will be ready. To be honest, I am afraid what will happen to me? Will my shrouded body be left on a road side? The CDA is requested to waive the condition of ‘kinship basis’ and let all permanent residents of Islamabad be eligible for a resting place.

Nazar Abbas

Islamabad

0



0







Grave for one, please was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185691-Grave-for-one-please/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Grave for one, please" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185691-Grave-for-one-please.