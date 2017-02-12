The league has returned

The second season of the PSL has finally started. The PCB deserves a big thumbs-up on its efforts to hold the event amidst criticism and discouragement. The PSL is a ray of hope for the return of the international cricket in Pakistan. The event is taking place in Dubai and its final match will be held in Lahore, Pakistan.

Organising the final match in Lahore will also be a big success. It is being hoped that the successful completion of the event will build a positive image of the country in the world. I wish the PSL and the PCB good luck.

Muhammad Fahad Hafeez

Lahore

