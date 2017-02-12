Watch your speed

On Thursday (Feb 9), a fatal bus accident took the lives of four people. A fast-moving minibus overturned at a bus stop near the Baitul Mukarram mosque. According to the police, the bus driver lost control of the bus while turning sharply to avoid a gutter and fell on the crowd waiting at the bus stop. After the incident, protestors gathered at the spot of incident and criticised the authorities.

This is one of the examples of the poor transport system of the country. Drivers are not heavily fined for speeding because of which they keep driving faster than the legal limit. It shows the helplessness of the traffic police. It is time the relevant traffic authorities took serious action.

Ahmed Shah

Turbat

