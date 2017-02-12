This is to draw the attention of the education board of Balochistan to the upcoming examination. The matriculation examination are about to start from the next week. The authorities are requested to look into the arrangements done by schools.

It must be ensured that students are not disturbed during the duration of test. Proper seating arrangement should be done. Desks should have smooth surface so that students can write easily on papers. Power generators should be installed so that any interruption in power doesn’t disturb students.

Fida Zaman

Kech

