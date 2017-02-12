Take the trash out

This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to heaps of garbage in Lines Area, Karachi. Residents are forced to bear the bad odour coming out of garbage lying on streets. The local administration is not carrying out a cleaning drive on a daily basis. In fact, garbage remains on streets for months. This has polluted the entire area.

Deadly virus triggered by the unhygienic condition of the area creates more problem for the residents. The authorities are requested to begin a cleaning drive in the area.

Laraib Wali

Karachi

