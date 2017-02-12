Rawalpindi

The shoppers have demanded of the local administration to construct parking plazas in all markets and bazaars where illegal contractors time and again resume their business of charging parking fee on the government land.

"I visited a market last week to buy stuff for an upcoming marriage in our family. When I parked my vehicle alongside the road a person appeared on the scene and demanded parking fee despite the fact that my vehicle was not parked on any private land," said Arshad Iqbal, a resident of Asghar Mall area. He said how could a person charge parking fee on the land owned by the government but it happens in many areas of the city, adding "The local administration should construct parking plazas in the markets and bazaars to provide relief to the shoppers."

Faisal Mehmood, a shopkeeper in Bara Market, said "I see a lot of people getting into fights with the fee collecting guy and according to those parking guys the contractor takes money by the end of day and they get paid against the number of slips they issue all the day."

He said there is a parking plaza near Fawara Chowk and it is providing good service to the motorists so the local administration should come forward to construct such facilities that can also help it earn handsome money.

Uzma Akram, a visitor at Banni market, said the construction of number of parking plazas in this area would not only help tackle the issue of parking but also help the local administration to generate its own financial resources.

