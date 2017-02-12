Among all the literary prizes in Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) the German Peace Prize is the highest endowed prize. It has become a celebrated tradition in KLF and has been highly appreciated by the civil society intelligentsia, media and literature loving citizens of Karachi for the fourth consecutive year.

The German Peace Prize will be given to the top three selected books which have been short listed out of 25 entries. The prize winners were selected through a diligent and transparent process by an independent jury comprising eminent Pakistani academics and human rights activists.

The prize money is 3,000, 1,000 and 500 Euros for first, second and third prize respectively. The award ceremony will be held on February 11, 2017 at 12 :15 pm at a local hotel in Karachi.

