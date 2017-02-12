Print Story
Pemra starts operation against illegal DTH receivers sale
February 12, 2017
Islamabad
An enforcement team of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has taken into custody illegal equipment of DTH and Cline cable network from various electronics shops in Silanwali.
Assistant General Manager (AGM) Pemra Malik Qasim Nawaz said the government had banned foreign channels and dish antenna. He added that a crackdown would continue and action would be taken against cable operators and electronic shops over violating the government’s instructions.