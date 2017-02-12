Islamabad

An Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police arrested an auto lifter who stolen car from area of Sabzi Mandi police station, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to details SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas constituted various teams team comprising ACLC officials to curb car theft cases and ensure arrest of auto lifters.

One of the team including ASIs Noor Ullah and Habib Ullah apprehended a culprit namely Ismail Shah, resident of Tangi district, Charsadda.

During the preliminary investigation he confessed to take away a car (VB923) along with his two other accomplices. Further investigation is underway for recovery of stolen vehicles and arrest of his other accomplices.

0



0







Car thief held was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185674-Car-thief-held/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Car thief held" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185674-Car-thief-held.